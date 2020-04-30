Over 270,000 South Africans sign petition against ban on cigarette sales

Over 270,000 South Africans have signed a petition against the ban on the sale of cigarettes, while the tobacco industry prepares to mount a legal challenge.

In response to the government's apparent U-turn on Wednesday night, the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said: "Consulting with our attorneys and senior counsel on the urgent court application first thing in the morning. Let a court of law adjudicate on this issue once and for all."

The petition, started by Bev McClean, was started when smokers were given one day's notice of the ban ahead of the lockdown on March 27.

On Wednesday night, the number of signatories shot up after cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that cigarettes would not be allowed under level 4 restrictions.