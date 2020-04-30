Ready to jog or cycle outdoors? This tool shows how far you can venture
South Africans are allowed to run, walk and cycle close to home under level 4 lockdown rules from Friday — and this tool shows exactly how far you can venture.
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Wednesday that this type of exercise would be allowed, up to 5km from home and only between 6am and 9am.
Lockdown under the coronavirus pandemic has become an international phenomenon and people are finding creative ways to adapt to this new reality.
The Irish government imposed an exercise limit of just 2km from home for its citizens. Walkers and joggers were allowed to take along children but had to stay at least 2m away from other people.
Software developer Dave Bolger created a handy online tool to calculate the 2km radius, reported Ireland's National Public Service Broadcaster.
The map can also be used to calculate a 5km radius from an address in SA, using location settings on a device or dragging the pin on the map to your address.
Hm. Looks like I’m going to have to hone them ol’ walking on water skills. https://t.co/MbFEtdFyHR pic.twitter.com/i9QGDLiz74— Chris Roper (@ChrisRoper) April 30, 2020
According to Dlamini-Zuma, no organised sports and no group activities would be allowed.
“This means if you do walk, jog, or cycle you must do this alone and not in a group.”
More than 20,000 submissions were made by the public in response to the ban on exercising on the streets.
You can click, move and zoom in using the 5km map here.