Schools to open on June 1 — education minister Angie Motshekga

Schools will reopen on June 1 for grade 12 and 7 pupils.

This was announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday. She was speaking at a media briefing alongside higher education minister Blade Nzimande.

She stressed that these were “proposed dates”.

Matrics and grade 7s would be first, she said, and would “have the whole school to themselves”.

The details for other grades were not provided, and Motshekga said the final school year dates would be gazetted once approved.

Motshekga said that it had been proposed that the education sector begin to get back to work on May 4. However, she stressed this concerned only senior officials.

Motshekga said officials would return to work next week to prepare for the reopening of the schools, a process she said would take at least a month.

After the officials, it was proposed that teachers return on May 18 to prepare for the continuation of the academic year.