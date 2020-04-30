Smokers livid as ciggies banned under level 4 lockdown: 'NDZ has overruled the president'
Smokers are fuming over Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's announcement on Wednesday night that the sale of cigarette and tobacco products will not be allowed under level 4 of lockdown, which will start on Friday.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister said the sale of cigarettes was opposed by about 2,000 people who engaged the government on the lockdown regulations.
“We took into consideration and debated the matter and decided that we must continue as we are when it comes to cigarettes and tobacco products and we shouldn't open up the sale,” said the minister, adding that the reason for the continued ban is “health-related.”
She expressed concern that the way cigarettes are often shared among smokers undermines social distancing and promotes the spread of Covid-19 rather than combatting it.
Her announcement comes less than a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of cigarettes would be allowed under the eased lockdown.
Here's a glimpse at some of the views shared via Twitter:
For the first time in my life I'm opposing Dr Nkosazana Dlamini in politics 😥😥— Mzukulu ka MaZungu (@Mtamerri) April 29, 2020
If we got 2000 people to complain about Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would they ban her?— Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) April 29, 2020
This is ridiculous!! If the government want us to take the lockdown seriously they can’t be changing their minds 2 days before!! Smoking is legal in South Africa they need to remove the ban!! #Cigarettes— merusha (@merusha12) April 29, 2020
Cigarettes and Hubbly smokers dreams were short lived after #dlaminizuma banned them AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/Uhstm9i3bJ— Cellular ➐ (@robzinterris) April 29, 2020
I’m no longer a smoker but how can the President say smoking is allowed and then government change its mind? In a democracy interventions should be minimal and rational. Cigarettes are highly addictive and smokers won’t suddenly get healthy cos ministers tell them to.— Francis Herd (@FrancisHerd) April 29, 2020
Mina I’m still gonna go look for my hubbly Flavour on the 1st of May, my president said we can buy tobacco products..Wena you are unrecognized honorable member #Cigarettes— Neo Mo_Beast (@FFM_016) April 29, 2020
#dlaminizuma pic.twitter.com/ZZxATeOSS3
How democracy works in South Africa:— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) April 29, 2020
Estimated 11 million smokers vs. 2000 anti-smoking complaints.
Guess who wins?#Level4Restrictions
So we’ve been smoking all our last packs of cigarettes this week thinking we will buy more on Friday💔💔💔#cigarettes pic.twitter.com/HoKx436cUz— Bab' Mabaso (@Mtho_GP) April 29, 2020
Mam Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma feelings about tobacco. iPersonal🤣🤣.— Sesona Sestien Ngqakamba (@Sesona_Ngqaks) April 29, 2020
Goodnight. These Ministers must sleep.#level4lockdown