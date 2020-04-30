Students and landlords struggle with rents during Covid-19 lockdown

While some frustrated students are being asked to fork out for rent at month-end despite the lockdown, landlord Pumla Mgidi has taken a different approach and allowed her tenants to take a payment break.

The 74-year-old from Block H in Soshanguve, Pretoria, has frozen rent payments for her student tenants, who are studying at the Tshwane University of Technology.

But this means that Mgidi has lost about R8,500 a month due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“As we speak, these children are not here. They had to go and leave their stuff behind, so I can’t say they must pay. They had no choice. They had to leave their things because they were told to leave immediately,” she told TimesLIVE.

Mgidi said even though she relied on the rent money for her basic needs, she had to be compassionate to the students.