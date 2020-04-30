South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Education department on reopening of schools

30 April 2020 - 16:23 By TimesLIVE

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the date for a phased-in reopening of schools during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The cabinet met on Thursday morning to discuss when South African children will return to school.

The education department initially said grade 12 and grade 7 pupils would return next week.

On Wednesday evening, after the briefing to parliament earlier in the day — the department backtracked on the dates.

MORE

Teachers' union gives resounding 'no' to schools reopening next week

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union said on Wednesday it stood firm that no school should open until safety concerns were met.
News
23 hours ago

Back to school dates proposed with matric and grade 7 pupils first to return

Grade 12 and grade 7 pupils are expected to return to school from May 18, government announced on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Confusion over back-to-school dates — education DG says one thing, deputy minister gives different date

The department of basic education appeared to backtrack on Wednesday from the announcement that schools would partially reopen for certain pupils ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. Durban man seriously hurt after being shot while delivering bread South Africa

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
X