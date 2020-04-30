Wits experts suggest healthy people under 50 be allowed out of lockdown

With the country on the brink of an adjusted lockdown, two local experts have proposed a model in which healthy people below 50 would basically come out of lockdown, while those above 50 would remain at home.

It is a “hybrid” approach that falls somewhere between the hard lockdown we have seen so far, and the “herd immunity” approach adopted in the early days of the pandemic by the UK.

Fifty is the cut-off age between lower and higher mortality rates from infection, with the rates increasing with each decade of life above 50.

Wits University pulmonologist Prof Ismail Kalla and emergency medicine specialist Prof Abdullah Laher recently published a paper proposing this hybrid model in the Wits Journal of Clinical Medicine. It is entitled ‘Covid-19: The Concept of Herd Immunity — Is it a Strategy for SA?’