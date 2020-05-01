BCG trials hold promise, but don't try this at home, say scientists

In the rush for treatments and vaccines, names of existing medications are flying about, with some even flying off the shelves.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put the lay public at the mercy of their own ignorance as they try get their hands on drugs being trialed by scientists, and punted by presidents.

This week, the governor of Utah in the US had to ask for a refund after blowing $800,000 on a stash of the anti-malarial chloroquine after it was erroneously hyped as helper in the fight against Covid-19.

Even where hope springs eternal, scientists are calling for calm before anything has been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The latest warning comes in the form of a letter to The Lancet cautioning against unregulated use of the BCG vaccine.

Tongues have been wagging about the vaccine, which is usually given to newborn babies to guard against tuberculosis in high risk countries.