South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's first day of outdoor exercise after claustrophobic lockdown

01 May 2020 - 11:08 By TimesLIVE
It was a misty and cool morning, but that did not deter dogs and their owners from strolling on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

May 1 2020 - 12:10

May 1 2020 - 11:48

"Please don’t call me a hero – I am being martyred against my will.”

Everywhere, nurses have found themselves in a situation they could never have imagined happening in 2020: being forced to care for highly infectious patients with little or no personal protective equipment (PPE).

May 1 2020 - 10:24

At least 1.5-million workers will be returning to work as the lockdown restrictions are partially lifted

For the first time in decades, the bulk of the working class in South Africa celebrated  Workers Day behind closed doors at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic brings hardship for many on Workers Day

News
1 hour ago

May 1 2020 - 09:51

SA's first day of outdoor exercise after claustrophobic lockdown

They came on foot, walking with canes and dogs, wearing brightly coloured running shoes, on skateboards and bicycles.

Joggers, cyclists and casual walkers donned their takkies and ventured out in numbers on sidewalks, streets and pathways across the country early on Friday, taking advantage of the eased lockdown regulations after being cooped up at home for weeks.

Residents soaked up the sun and savoured the salty sea air on Durban’s promenade, exercising their freedom during the narrow 6am to 9am window of opportunity.

May 1 2020 - 09:00

I don’t approve of the booze and cigarette bans, says Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says he does not support the continued ban on alcohol and cigarette sales.

At the same time, Sars boss Edward Kieswetter says that in one month SA has lost R1,5bn in potential sin taxes.

May 1 2020 - 06:00

Some kids may only get back to class in September — but it’s masks for all

Pupils in some grades may return to school as late as September, says basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

Also, kids in quintile 1-5 will get face masks, she says, contradicting her director-general.

MAY 1 2020 - 06:00

Don't rush out just yet because social distancing works: experts

With the country going into level 4 of lockdown from Friday, it could see more people heading out to the shops — but experts from the University of Johannesburg warn that social distancing  must be observed.

Social distancing is regarded as one of the best ways to prevent a rapid increase in the number of infections.

X