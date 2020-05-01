COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's first day of outdoor exercise after claustrophobic lockdown
May 1 2020 - 12:10
On Workers' Day, we launch the #HealthcareHeroes series celebrating all our healthcare workers and support staff who risk their lives daily to battle #Covid_19 and keep SA safe. Our first message is from Sister Maleshane Letsholo,CH Baragwanath Hospital.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 1, 2020
"Together we are strong" pic.twitter.com/sqW2Sw5hWz
May 1 2020 - 11:48
"Please don’t call me a hero – I am being martyred against my will.”
Everywhere, nurses have found themselves in a situation they could never have imagined happening in 2020: being forced to care for highly infectious patients with little or no personal protective equipment (PPE).
May 1 2020 - 10:24
At least 1.5-million workers will be returning to work as the lockdown restrictions are partially lifted
For the first time in decades, the bulk of the working class in South Africa celebrated Workers Day behind closed doors at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
May 1 2020 - 09:51
SA's first day of outdoor exercise after claustrophobic lockdown
They came on foot, walking with canes and dogs, wearing brightly coloured running shoes, on skateboards and bicycles.
Joggers, cyclists and casual walkers donned their takkies and ventured out in numbers on sidewalks, streets and pathways across the country early on Friday, taking advantage of the eased lockdown regulations after being cooped up at home for weeks.
Residents soaked up the sun and savoured the salty sea air on Durban’s promenade, exercising their freedom during the narrow 6am to 9am window of opportunity.
People came out in numbers at Sea Point Promenade on their first day of stage 4 during lockdown @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/PLOX832ctb— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) May 1, 2020
May 1 2020 - 09:00
I don’t approve of the booze and cigarette bans, says Tito Mboweni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says he does not support the continued ban on alcohol and cigarette sales.
At the same time, Sars boss Edward Kieswetter says that in one month SA has lost R1,5bn in potential sin taxes.
May 1 2020 - 06:00
Some kids may only get back to class in September — but it’s masks for all
Pupils in some grades may return to school as late as September, says basic education minister Angie Motshekga.
Also, kids in quintile 1-5 will get face masks, she says, contradicting her director-general.
MAY 1 2020 - 06:00
Don't rush out just yet because social distancing works: experts
With the country going into level 4 of lockdown from Friday, it could see more people heading out to the shops — but experts from the University of Johannesburg warn that social distancing must be observed.
Social distancing is regarded as one of the best ways to prevent a rapid increase in the number of infections.