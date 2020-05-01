Don't rush out just yet because social distancing works: experts

With the country going into level 4 of lockdown from Friday, it could see more people heading out to the shops — but experts from the University of Johannesburg warn that social distancing must be observed.

Social distancing is regarded as one of the best ways to prevent a rapid increase in the number of infections.

A team at the university led by Prof Farai Nyabadza, a researcher in mathematical epidemiology, Dr Faraimunashe Chirove, Dr Maria Visaya and Williams Chukwu, have crunched the numbers and quantified the affect of social distancing on reducing the rate of Covid-19 infections.

“Their mathematical modelling, based on measures now in place to reduce person-to-person contact, reveals a scenario based on the affect of relaxing social distancing in which case numbers could rise by the end of the lockdown.

“Relaxing social distancing by 2% can result in a 23% rise in the number of cumulative cases. Increasing the levels of social distancing by 2% would reduce the number of cumulative cases by about 18%,” Nyabadza said.