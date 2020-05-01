Don't rush out just yet because social distancing works: experts
With the country going into level 4 of lockdown from Friday, it could see more people heading out to the shops — but experts from the University of Johannesburg warn that social distancing must be observed.
Social distancing is regarded as one of the best ways to prevent a rapid increase in the number of infections.
A team at the university led by Prof Farai Nyabadza, a researcher in mathematical epidemiology, Dr Faraimunashe Chirove, Dr Maria Visaya and Williams Chukwu, have crunched the numbers and quantified the affect of social distancing on reducing the rate of Covid-19 infections.
“Their mathematical modelling, based on measures now in place to reduce person-to-person contact, reveals a scenario based on the affect of relaxing social distancing in which case numbers could rise by the end of the lockdown.
“Relaxing social distancing by 2% can result in a 23% rise in the number of cumulative cases. Increasing the levels of social distancing by 2% would reduce the number of cumulative cases by about 18%,” Nyabadza said.
He said individuals migrating to SA played an important role in driving the infection rate, especially in the initial stages of the pandemic. Particular attention needed to be focused on ensuring that only Covid-19 negative cases were allowed into the country.
“There is a need for more aggressive and robust multi-control approaches that target reduction of the infection rate, increasing of social distancing levels, rapid detection of exposed cases and increasing the recovery of active cases need to be implemented simultaneously and optimised,” Nyabadza added.
The simulations show that if the optimal level of social distancing is maintained at 55%, then the number of cumulative cases will continue to grow exponentially. “On this basis, Increasing the level of social distancing from 55% to 57%, 59% and 61% would avert the cumulative cases by about 18%, 32% and 53% respectively at the end of lockdown.”
Social distancing removes any question of people wondering whether they or a particular individual has the infection. He says most people are following the social distancing measures and reducing their social contacts.
“We all need to go shopping sometimes. However, by following social distancing, we can all make a difference.
“The results of social distancing may not be seen immediately, because of the time lag between transmission and individuals becoming infected and displaying symptoms. However, as calculations demonstrate, measures implemented now can be expected to have substantial effects on future case numbers.”