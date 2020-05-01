Hundreds stuck in quarantine as seasonal workers return to Eastern Cape

While provinces across the country have closed their borders as part of the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, migrant workers and people on the move are paying a high price.

Over the past two weeks, scores of men, women and children have been stuck in taxis between the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, a traditional corridor of transit for seasonal farm labourers.

Since Tuesday, hundreds of people have been quarantined in lodges and resorts across the Eastern Cape after the taxis in which they travelling were stopped by police. Law enforcement officers found some taxis to be using allegedly fraudulent travel permits.

Mqanduli police stopped eight taxis with 88 farm workers in Elliotdale on Wednesday night. They were in possession of an allegedly fraudulent travel permit.

The passengers were first quarantined at Mqanduli hall before being sent to different bed and breakfast establishments in Mthatha.

Another 110 farm workers are currently being tested and screened at Mpekweni and Fish River Sun in Port Alfred. They were also stopped at a roadblock and found to be travelling with questionable permits.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said her department was aware of the risk the movement of people posed to managing the spread of the virus.

Rantjie said they had mounted roadblocks at various points across the Eastern Cape and along the border with the Western Cape.