I don’t approve of the booze and cigarette bans, says Tito Mboweni
01 May 2020 - 09:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says he does not support the continued ban on alcohol and cigarette sales.
At the same time, Sars boss Edward Kieswetter says that in one month SA has lost R1,5bn in potential sin taxes.
Capetonians spoke out about the ban on cigarettes announced by minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on April 29 2020. This comes less than a week after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that cigarettes would be back on shelves across the country when the Covid-19 lockdown level is eased to level 4 on May 1 2020.