LISTEN | #WeSaluteYouSA — celebrating Worker's Day in lockdown

01 May 2020 - 11:58 By Andisiwe Michelle May and Modiegi Mashamaite
International Workers Day pays homage to the working class across all sectors in the world, and acknowledges the historical gains of workers and trade unions.
The working class in SA has been at the forefront of many causes, from the struggle for a democracy to labour laws and gender policies. Once again they are at the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

May 1, also known as International Workers Day, pays homage to the working class across all sectors in the world and acknowledges the historical strides of workers and trade unions.

Pharmacy intern Ashley Venter reflects on her experience as an essential worker, and reveals how she intends to celebrate the day.

“I never would have imagined my first year of working would be on the front line of a global pandemic. I'm lucky to have been given the day off, and I will be spending it safely at home relaxing” she says.

LISTEN | South Africans reflect on their experiences as essential workers on May Day

Many have expressed their gratitude to essential workers on social media.

The sounds of vuvuzelas, appreciative cheers and banging of pots and pans are regularly heard in neighbourhoods across SA during the lockdown people express their gratitude to those fighting the pandemic. 

Rhodes university student Bulelani Nonyukela says he appreciates essential workers and those who are staying at home, and stands in solidarity with people who have lost their jobs during this difficult time.

“Thank you to health care workers, to those working in supermarkets, the petrol attendants and security services. To all of you, happy Workers Day. The country is functioning because of you” says Nonyukela.

SA starts #level4lockdown, which allows a restricted and controlled return to work, on  May 1 as the world celebrates Workers Day. The right to work has been taken from some of us as we battle with the Covid-19 pandemic” says Twitter user Tongai Furusa.

