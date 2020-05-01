LISTEN | #WeSaluteYouSA — celebrating Worker's Day in lockdown

The working class in SA has been at the forefront of many causes, from the struggle for a democracy to labour laws and gender policies. Once again they are at the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

May 1, also known as International Workers Day, pays homage to the working class across all sectors in the world and acknowledges the historical strides of workers and trade unions.

Pharmacy intern Ashley Venter reflects on her experience as an essential worker, and reveals how she intends to celebrate the day.

“I never would have imagined my first year of working would be on the front line of a global pandemic. I'm lucky to have been given the day off, and I will be spending it safely at home relaxing” she says.

LISTEN | South Africans reflect on their experiences as essential workers on May Day