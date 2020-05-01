Nurses in the frontline against pandemic this May Day

Compounding the problem is a global shortage of nurses that has been many years in the making.

In countries like the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, nurses are described as “an ageing workforce” because few school-leavers are attracted to the profession.

In New Zealand, hospitals constantly recruit from South Africa, India, the Philippines, UK and Canada to fill the shortage. But no sooner do they fill a vacancy than a recruitment agent from Australia, the US or Saudi Arabia lures the nurse away with the promise of more pay or tax-free allowances.

As nurses gain experience, and often qualifications, with age, the more valuable they become in the global nurse merry-go-round.

Despite being in short supply, nurses remain undervalued in many countries. They are generally not paid well. Bullying is a problem, and being short-staffed means hospitals rarely have a reasonable ratio of patients per nurse.

When emergency departments are crowded, healthcare workers spend 12-hour shifts running between their many patients without a meal or toilet break.

At the end of it all, nurses are often asked to put in an extra hours to cover staff shortfalls.

Protest around the world

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far claimed the lives of dozens of nurses worldwide. This a serious concern given the nurse shortage.

The reality is that nothing less than hazmat suits will protect nurses who work 40 hours or more a week with Covid-19 patients.

These suits are what they lack, resulting in wildcat strikes by nurses all over the glove during the past two months.

In Chicago last month, nurses held a picket at a hospital about the shortage of respirators and because some of them were being forced to work in the emergency department without training.

This week, nurses went on strike in Manaus, Brazil, after being forced to work without PPE. They also used the strike to mourn nurses who had contracted Covid-19 and died before the country even hit its peak of infections and deaths.

From South Africa to Zimbabwe and Kenya, nurses have downed tools.

The mantra of nurses all over the world is that they will “always” fight for the safety of their patients and communities, not just during an outbreak or pandemic.

However, they are clear that patients and communities are not safe during a highly infectious viral pandemic when nurses don’t have proper PPE, and are forced to mingle and travel with people outside the hospital who they themselves might infect.

There are 280,000 registered nurses in South Africa.

This week, it was revealed that nurses comprised many of the 328 local health workers who have tested positive for the virus so far.

Under the #CovidNurseStayAway hashtag, the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union has called for a national stay-away today, International Workers Day.