South Africa

Suspected Chatsworth drug kinpin arrested in police raid

01 May 2020 - 13:53 By Lwandile Bhengu
Police seized R700,000 in cash from the home of on alleged drug dealer.
Police seized R700,000 in cash from the home of on alleged drug dealer.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two men, including a controversial suspected drug kingpin, in an ongoing investigation into rival gang murders in Chatsworth, south of Durban.

In an operation with metro police on Thursday evening, a team from the provincial Organised Crime Unit raided the home of a 62-year-old male, who is well-known in the community, and seized almost R700,000 cash, gold and silver valued at R250,000, five cellphones and firearms.

"Police seized a rifle, shotgun, pistol and revolver at his home. Two of the firearms were licenced and were seized by investigators for further analysis," said SA Police Service spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

A second man was arrested at a flat where police suspected drugs were being stored. The flat is located opposite the home where the first arrest was made.

"Police officers seized heroin, mandrax and ecstasy valued at more than R240,000 at the flat. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the second premises after he was found in possession of the drugs," said Naicker

Provincial police commissioner Lit-Gen Khombinkosi Jula hailed the operation as a breakthrough in the investigation

“This operation was the result of intelligence gathered and implicating certain individuals to be behind attacks and counter-attacks that have been taking place. A search warrant was obtained to enable police to pounce on those implicated in our investigations, " said Jula.

“We have established a team within the Provincial Organised Crime Unit that is probing these cases. I wish to commend all the dedicated police officers who were involved in this latest operation. We will not allow drug dealers to operate with impunity in this province, and they will continue to feel the wrath of law enforcement.”

The two suspects are due to appear in the Chatsworth magistrate's court soon on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and drugs respectively.

IN PICTURES | Durban cops bust suspect with R7.5m in Mandrax and heroin

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal and Durban metro police arrested a 52-year-old man accused of dealing and being in possession of drugs worth about R7.5m ...
News
1 month ago

Three bust with drugs worth R400,000 as police raid in Chatsworth

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested and drugs worth R400,000 seized by police in raids in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Friday.
News
3 months ago

Gang violence blamed as three injured in drive-by shooting in Durban

Three people were shot and injured during a drive-by shooting in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  2. Pick n Pay temporarily closes Durban store after worker dies South Africa
  3. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  4. 'I can't be paying R500 for repeats': Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv South Africa
  5. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X