WATCH | Lockdown level 4: Here's what it means for you

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined a five-stage lockdown plan that will be implemented from May 1 2020. He said the plan was a risk-adjusted strategy based on a “deliberate and cautious approach to easing of lockdown restrictions”. Ramaphosa said that because much about the coronavirus is unknown, action must be incremental.

SA is now in a level 5 lockdown, which requires drastic measures to save lives.

Level 4 allows some activity to resume while levels 3 and 2 ease restrictions and promote social distancing. Level 1 means that most activities can return to normal.

South Africans continue to flood social media with questions and concerns after co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's address on Wednesday.

Dlamini-Zuma detailed the gazetted regulations that will take effect when SA moves from “hard” lockdown to level 4 lockdown.

This means that some economic activity will resume, with more than 1 million South Africans expected to return to work.

Employers were urged to adhere to strict rules of hygiene and social distancing to ensure the safety of employees. Those who will resume their duties include retail workers at shops opening for the sale of winter clothes.