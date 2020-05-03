South Africa

Covid-19: More than 440 new infections and eight new deaths in one day

03 May 2020 - 20:02 By TimesLIVE
SA's Covid-19 death toll stood at 131 on Sunday night.
SA's Covid-19 death toll stood at 131 on Sunday night.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa reached 6783 on Sunday and the death toll has risen to 131.

This means another eight deaths were confirmed on Sunday - two in the Western Cape, two in Gauteng and four in the Eastern Cape.

The number of confirmed cases increased from 6336 on Saturday to 6783 on Sunday – up by 447 cases in one day. But this seemingly high number stems from more than 15 061 new tests that were conducted, out of the 245 747 that had been done to date.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the Western Cape still had the highest number of infections with 3044 confirmed cases, followed by Gauteng with 1624 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 1076 cases. The other provinces’ numbers are: 774 in Eastern Cape, 122 in Free State, 37 in Limpopo, 46 in Mpumalanga, 36 in North West and 24 in the Northern Cape.

More than 7.2m South Africans have been screened and more than 72 000 were referred for testing.

Covid-19 grant tests Sassa’s payout capabilities

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Totsie Memela says she has had sleepless nights worrying about payout systems being able to operate ...
News
21 hours ago

Parliament staffer dies from Covid-19

Parliament has lost one its employees to Covid-19, the legislature announced on Friday.
Politics
2 days ago

Covid-19 pandemic: Durban report proposes ice rink morgue if needed

Durban is being asked to consider using a local ice rink as a temporary mortuary facility to deal with a projected surge in Covid-19 deaths.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pick n Pay temporarily closes Durban store after worker dies South Africa
  2. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  3. 'I can't be paying R500 for repeats': Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv South Africa
  4. Good news - SA could move 'swiftly' to level 3 restrictions, parliament told South Africa
  5. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X