South Africa

BCG vaccine trial starts in Cape Town

04 May 2020 - 19:35 By AFP
Trials have started in Cape Town to find out whether BCG, typically used against TB, is also effective against the coronavirus.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Hundreds of South African health workers were given a century-old tuberculosis vaccine on Monday in a trial to see whether the venerable formula can protect against the coronavirus.

Devised at France's legendary Pasteur Institute 100 years ago, the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is one of the world's oldest and most trusted immunisations.

"We vaccinated the first participant this morning," Duncan McDonald, head of business development and marketing at a clinical research organisation called TASK, told AFP.

Trials started at Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town, where BCG booster shots were administered to 250 health-care workers, while another 250 received a dummy formula or placebo.

"There are observations that this BCG vaccine does something to the immune system that we don't really understand," said TASK founder Prof Andreas Diacon.

