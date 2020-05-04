Cooking on fire linked to higher Covid-19 death rate, study finds

Leanne Jansen, 26, is one of many people who cannot turn back the clock on decades of smoke inhalation in shacks and small houses. The tin walls of the shack where she looks after her two younger siblings are black from years of indoor cooking and heating with “dirty” fuels.

“It affects our lungs, especially the two younger ones who get sick from the smoke,” she said.

According to the SA Institute for Race Relations, the danger of household air pollution is often overshadowed by the menace of pollution from mining and factories.

“While this scrutiny is not wrong, it loses sight of a problem that is not only more prevalent but much more difficult to solve, and that’s indoor air pollution,” it said in a report.

“The burden falls most heavily on the black population. Low indoor air quality affects 24% of black households, 9% of coloured households and only 1% of white or Indian households.”

Another study on air pollution and Covid-19 found a correlation between levels of nitrogen dioxide — a fossil fuel pollutant — and Covid-19 mortality rates.

German researcher Yaron Ogen mapped nitrogen dioxide levels at a regional level in Italy, Spain, Germany and France and compared them to Covid-19 deaths. “Long-term exposure to air pollution could be an important contributor to high fatality rates,” he concluded.

“Since the novel coronavirus also affects the respiratory tract, it is reasonable to assume that there might be a correlation between air pollution and the number of deaths from Covid-19.”

Though SA has a low death rate compared to other countries in the pandemic, the long-term prognosis is not yet apparent.

A 2017 study found that air pollution from SA’s coal-fired power stations kills more than 2,200 people annually and causes thousands of cases of bronchitis and asthma.