COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | In the queues of desperation
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa reached 6783 on Sunday and the death toll has risen to 131.
May 4 2020 - 10:14
Durban port authorities test sailor for Covid-19
Durban port health authorities are waiting for the Covid-19 test results for a crewman aboard a bulk vehicle carrier before allowing the vessel to dock.
May 4 2020 - 10:13
Have you ordered fast food during level 4 of the lockdown?
May 4 2020 - 10:12
5 must-read stories on the controversial cigarettes ban
South Africans were in for a surprise last week when Dlamini-Zuma announced that the government had decided not to lift the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products under the eased restrictions of level 4.
May 4 2020 - 9:49
More than 800 arrested in KZN for breaching lockdown laws
At least 826 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday when the country downgraded to level 4 of lockdown.
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala revealed this during a briefing at a roadblock on the N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday.
Zikalala said the province would continue to make arrests of those found flouting regulations.
May 4 2020 -9:12
Behaviour of some South Africans during level 4 lockdown has been slammed in online platforms
Over the weekend, the hard lockdown eased into level 4 and saw joggers, cyclists and dog walkers flocking to popular spots in Cape Town and Durban.
Under level 4, among other restrictions that have been lifted, people are allowed to exercise between 6am and 9am within a 5km radius from their homes.
May 4 2020 - 9:05
Social distancing will be strictly enforced on #Gautrain platforms and on trains and buses. Minister @MbalulaFikile is inspecting the special decals that have been placed at least a metre apart, to guide passengers #GautrainJourneys pic.twitter.com/9rmdYstqrx— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) May 4, 2020
MMC of Transport @NHMakhuba is at Thokoza Park and other Rea Vaya stations since 5am today. She is pleased with a positive response as passengers wear masks and also keeping a 1meter physical social distancing @MbalulaFikile @CityofJoburgZA #weservejoburg #Covid-19. ^BM pic.twitter.com/0cd16hr02A— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) May 4, 2020
May 4 2020 - 8:13
7 critical factors when returning to work
More than 1-million South Africans are expected to return to work under level 4 of the national lockdown on Monday.
May 4 2020 - 8:12
Good morning ☀️— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 4, 2020
This morning I’ll be at Gautrain - we’ve put stringent measures in place to protect commuters. #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/jfCApN3L3q
May 4 2020 - 8:00
Screening and testing across the country is detecting multiple infection hot spots
What seemed like a nightmare a few months ago is now reality. New infections in Cape Town’s crowded townships increased by up to 173% last week, and in some cases shot up by well over 20% a day.
The Western Cape now has about 45% of SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths.
May 4 2020 - 07:00
How a neonatal unit gets ready to admit Covid-19 moms
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is blazing a trail for neonatal units during the pandemic. It is readying to admit pregnant women with Covid-19 - and is now also ready to advise other facilities.
May 4 2020 - 06:37
Beauty industry under siege
Thousands signed an online petition launched by the Employer's Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty on Saturday, asking government to reconsider its decision.
The announcement on Wednesday by cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that the beauty industry will not be permitted to operate under level 4 of the lockdown came as a blow for business owners in the beauty industry.
May 4 2020- 6:00
Cooking on fire linked to higher Covid-19 death rate, study finds
Solid fuels, including charcoal and wood, produce high levels of solid and liquid particles, and a Harvard University study has found that higher levels of microscopic particles were associated with higher death rates from Covid-19.
Particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter — described by scientists as PM2.5 — are especially dangerous because they can make their way into the deepest part of the lungs and the bloodstream.
May 4 2020 - 05:59
In the queues of desperation
About 50,000 workers in Joburg join millions who live off food parcels. But it’s not just the poor who are queuing.