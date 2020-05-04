South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | In the queues of desperation

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa reached 6783 on Sunday and the death toll has risen to 131.

04 May 2020 - 07:44 By TimesLIVE

May 4 2020 - 10:14

Durban port authorities test sailor for Covid-19

Durban port health authorities are waiting for the Covid-19 test results for a crewman aboard a bulk vehicle carrier before allowing the vessel to dock.

Durban port authorities test sailor on bulk vehicle carrier for Covid-19

Durban port health authorities are waiting for the Covid-19 test results for a crewman aboard a bulk vehicle carrier before allowing the vessel to ...
News
1 hour ago

May 4 2020 - 10:13

Have you ordered fast food during level 4 of the lockdown? 

POLL | Have you ordered fast food during level 4 of the lockdown?

Selected restaurants opened as South Africa entered level 4 of the nationwide lockdown.
News
1 hour ago

May 4 2020 - 10:12

5 must-read stories on the controversial cigarettes ban

South Africans were in for a surprise last week when Dlamini-Zuma announced that the government had decided not to lift the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products under the eased restrictions of level 4.

From petitions to legal threats — 5 must-read stories on the controversial cigarettes ban

Some continue to criticise Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's cigarettes ban
News
1 hour ago

May 4 2020 - 9:49

More than 800 arrested in KZN for breaching lockdown laws

At least 826 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday when the country downgraded to level 4 of lockdown.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala revealed this during a briefing at a roadblock on the N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday.

Zikalala said the province would continue to make arrests of those found flouting regulations.

May 4 2020 -9:12

Behaviour of some South Africans during level 4 lockdown has been slammed in online platforms

Over the weekend, the hard lockdown eased into level 4 and saw joggers, cyclists and dog walkers flocking to popular spots in Cape Town and Durban.

Under level 4, among other restrictions that have been lifted, people are allowed to exercise between 6am and 9am within a 5km radius from their homes.

May 4 2020 - 9:05

May 4 2020 - 8:13

7 critical factors when returning to work

More than 1-million South Africans are expected to return to work under level 4 of the national lockdown on Monday.

May 4 2020 - 8:12 

May 4 2020 - 8:00

Screening and testing across the country is detecting multiple infection hot spots

What seemed like a nightmare a few months ago is now reality. New infections in Cape Town’s crowded townships increased by up to 173% last week, and in some cases shot up by well over 20% a day.

The Western Cape now has about 45% of SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths.

May 4 2020 - 07:00

How a neonatal unit gets ready to admit Covid-19 moms

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is blazing a trail for neonatal units during the pandemic. It is readying to admit pregnant women with Covid-19 - and is now also ready to advise other facilities.

May 4 2020 - 06:37

Beauty industry under siege

Thousands signed an online petition launched by the Employer's Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty on Saturday, asking government to reconsider its decision.

The announcement on Wednesday by cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that the beauty industry will not be permitted to operate under level 4 of the lockdown came as a blow for business owners in the beauty industry.

May 4 2020- 6:00

Cooking on fire linked to higher Covid-19 death rate, study finds

Solid fuels, including charcoal and wood, produce high levels of solid and liquid particles, and a Harvard University study has found that higher levels of microscopic particles were associated with higher death rates from Covid-19.

Particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter — described by scientists as PM2.5 — are especially dangerous because they can make their way into the deepest part of the lungs and the bloodstream.

May 4 2020 - 05:59

In the queues of desperation

About 50,000 workers in Joburg join millions who live off food parcels. But it’s not just the poor who are queuing.

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Good news - SA could move 'swiftly' to level 3 restrictions, parliament told South Africa
  3. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  4. Public pushed to the edge of despair by lockdown rules as UN warns of 'toxic ... News
  5. Suspects nabbed in Kraaifontein with illicit liquor, drugs and cigarettes South Africa

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X