COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | In the queues of desperation

More than 800 arrested in KZN for breaching lockdown laws

At least 826 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday when the country downgraded to level 4 of lockdown.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala revealed this during a briefing at a roadblock on the N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday.

Zikalala said the province would continue to make arrests of those found flouting regulations.