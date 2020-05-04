Crowded exercise spots could feed virus as slipstreams, and people without masks, increase risk

Joggers and cyclists have come out in swarms to make use of public places like the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town, Delta Park in Johannesburg and the Durban beachfront.

With exercise limited to a three-hour gap from 6am to 9am, crowding in such exercise hot spots has ensued.

But it has been posed that the conventional 1.5m-2m physical distancing gap between people is possibly not enough when walking, jogging or riding - thanks to the slipstream of the person in front.

In other words, standing still and apart at that distance is very different from trailing someone who is moving rapidly and pushing the air they’re exhaling backwards.

Bert Blocken from the Eindhoven University of Technology said in an admittedly not-peer-reviewed paper that “research has shown that the spread of this type of viruses can occur effectively by means of saliva, often in the form of micro-droplets”.

That is why, he posed, “countries worldwide have declared – sometimes by law – a ‘social distance’ of about 1.5m to be kept between individuals”.

The idea is that the droplets will fall and evaporate before they can travel 1.5m.