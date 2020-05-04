South Africa

Durban port authorities test sailor on bulk vehicle carrier for Covid-19

04 May 2020 - 10:14 By Suthentira Govender
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute Durban transported a doctor to a bulk vehicle carrier on Sunday to conduct a Covid-19 test on a sailor.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

Durban port health authorities are waiting for the Covid-19 test results for a crewman aboard a bulk vehicle carrier before allowing the vessel to dock.

National Sea Rescue Institute Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said a team transported a doctor to the vessel which is anchored off the coast of Durban.

"Port health authorities had arranged for the doctor to take sample swabs from a crewman onboard the ship for Covid-19 laboratory testing prior to the ship being granted permission to enter port," he said.

The doctor was transferred to the ship from a sea rescue craft to collect sample swabs from the crewman.

"Port health authorities will evaluate the samples to determine safe passage for the ship to enter port," said Kellerman.

