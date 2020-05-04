From petitions to legal threats — 5 must-read stories on the controversial cigarettes ban

South Africans were in for a surprise last week when Dlamini-Zuma announced that the government had decided not to lift the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products under the eased restrictions of level 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously announced that cigarettes and tobacco products would be sold during level 4 of the lockdown.

Here are five must-read stories on the controversial ban:

Health concerns behind the ban of ciggies and tobacco products

After engaging with citizens during the public submissions process on the regulations which would take effect under level 4, Dlamini-Zuma said about 2,000 of them opposed the sale of cigarettes. Based on this and other health-related concerns, the government decided not to lift the ban, said the minister.