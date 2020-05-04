South Africa

More than 200 South Africans stuck at OR Tambo after repatriation from US

04 May 2020 - 23:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Over 200 South Africans who were repatriated from the US have been stuck at the OR Tambo Airport since their arrival on Monday afternoon.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

About 250 South Africans who were repatriated from the United States of America have been stuck at the OR Tambo International Airport since their arrival on Monday afternoon.

According to DA MP Madeleine Hicklin, the group landed at the airport at 4.40pm. 

"They were put on buses and were supposed to be taken to the Birchwood hotel," Hicklin said.

Hicklin said public works minister Patricia De Lille undertook to speak to health department minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to resolve the matter.

"At 7.30pm, she asked us to give her half an hour. She then said the group would be taken to Mercure and The Capital hotels.

"Nothing has happened. They've had no food, no water. There are elderly people and young people there. This is a disgrace," said Hicklin.

The health department referred all media queries to the public works department. 

The spokesperson for the department of public works had not responded to questions from TimesLIVE by the time of publishing.

