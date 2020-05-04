South Africa

POLL | Have you ordered fast food during level 4 of the lockdown?

04 May 2020 - 10:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Some restaurants have opened under level 4 of the lockdown, but takeaway foods only.
Image: 123rf.com /Lee Thompson

As SA moved from hard lockdown to level 4, which allows for limited economic activity, some restaurants resumed operations on May 1.

This after trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said last week that restaurants will be allowed to operate under the condition they don't allow sit-ins as this will undermine social distancing.

"Restaurants and similar places will be be open for delivery only, and that means customers don't come to the shop but the food goes to customers. The experience all over the world has been that this is a better way of limiting the movement of people."

KFC, McDonald's and Steers are among the fast food chains which announced they will be opening selected stores. 

