Union slams 'absolute discrimination' of giving tablets to only some matrics

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has slammed a decision by the Eastern Cape provincial education department to issue tablets only to matric pupils attending the poorest schools in the province.

In a circular dated May 2, the department’s superintendent-general Themba Kojana indicated that tablets will only be supplied to quintile 1-3 schools this month. These are the poorest three quintiles in the five-quintile structure.

Quintile 4 and 5 schools are regarded as the more affluent schools, according to the department of basic education’s classification of schools.

On the other hand, SIM cards will be given to all grade 12 pupils in quintile 1-5 schools.

There are more than 100,000 matrics at Eastern Cape schools this year.