South Africa

‘Allegation I influenced tobacco ban is outrageous,’ says cigarette trader

05 May 2020 - 13:27 By TimesLIVE
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma flanked by Adriano Mazzotti, left, and Carnilinx chief operating officer Mohammadh Sayed.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma flanked by Adriano Mazzotti, left, and Carnilinx chief operating officer Mohammadh Sayed.
Image: Supplied

Cigarette trader Adriano Mazzotti has denied allegations that he “may have had an influence" on the government's decision to ban tobacco products during the lockdown for self gain.

According to News24, the cigarette trader released a statement on Monday night saying his involvement in an urgent court challenge to the government's cigarette ban makes it “obvious” that claims he is involved in the illicit trade of tobacco are “blatantly untrue”.

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), to which Mazzotti belongs,  is taking legal action to challenge the government’s ban on the manufacture, export and sale of cigarettes, as announced by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma's statement contradicted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ban would be lifted when the country’s Covid-19 regulations were relaxed to level 4 at the end of April.

Ramaphosa has since denied that he had been undermined by Dlamini-Zuma's announcement and said that the national coronavirus command council had made a “collective decision” to continue the tobacco ban.

MORE

'The attacks on minister Dlamini-Zuma are baseless, unfounded and border on malicious': Khusela Diko

Khusela Diko defends cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Politics
3 hours ago

John Steenhuisen shades Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over cigarette ban

The DA leader accused the minister of putting money into alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti's pockets.
Politics
1 day ago

Smoked out! NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon

We uncover proof of meetings between 'mama Zuma' and her 'secret backers'
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Public pushed to the edge of despair by lockdown rules as UN warns of 'toxic ... News
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
No beer? No problem! CT man uses drone to collect beer from friend
X