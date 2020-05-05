Asthmatic and diabetic Gautengers to be tested for coronavirus

After initially limiting coronavirus testing to people who had travelled overseas, displayed symptoms of the virus or been exposed to patients who tested positive, the Gauteng health department on Tuesday announced that it will open up testing to more people.

“From now onwards, testing will be offered to all vulnerable groups who are most at risk of contracting coronavirus,” read a statement from the office of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku.

“These include older people and people with other medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. The test will be done even if the people do not show Covid-19 related symptoms.”