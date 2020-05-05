Comair goes into business rescue, doesn't expect to fly until October or November

Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways, on Tuesday announced it would go into business rescue to “safeguard” the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the Covid-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.

It does not expect to take to the skies again until October or November.

Comair chief executive Wrenelle Stander said the company, which reported a half-year loss of R564m, faced an unprecedented situation following the lockdown.

“While we had started making good progress to fix the financial situation six months ago, the crisis has meant we have not been able to implement it as we intended.

“We completely understand and support the government’s reasons for implementing the lockdown. However, as a result we have not been able to operate any flights. Now that the phased lockdown has been extended, the grounding is likely to endure until October or even November.

“These extraordinary circumstances have completely eroded our revenue base while we are still obliged to meet fixed overhead costs. The only responsible decision is to apply for business rescue,” Stander said.