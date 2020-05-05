South Africa

Cops not so stoked as beached surfers launch waves of protest

05 May 2020 - 13:08 By Bobby Jordan
One of the surfers protesting in Muizenberg on May 5 2020 keeps an eye on a police vehicle on the beach.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police broke up a peaceful protest by surfers on a beach in Muizenberg, Cape Town, on Tuesday, arresting protesters and even chasing a man on a bicycle - but he got away.

Surfers held their boards at their sides and stood on the beachfront promenade 2m apart. Some used their boards as placards with messages scrawled on the underside, while others spoke to journalists about their frustrations.

Veteran surfer Sandy Hoffman, wearing her wetsuit, said surfing was healthy exercise that should be promoted in the context of a global pandemic that preyed on people with ailing immune systems.

“I am over 60 and obviously want to work on my immunity. This is flu. It is likely you will get flu," she said.

"I think any form of activity that is solitary should be allowed. There is no way you can pass on the virus when you are surfing. The whole thing about lockdown should be about health. Health and human rights go together.”

Surfer Ash Basey appealed to the government to relax the restrictions on recreational ocean sports.

“I would like to ask the government to allow us to surf because it is no more risky than everybody walking together on the road,” he said.

One surfboard placard questioned why two of the three triathlon sports were allowed – running and cycling – but not swimming.

Police at the scene warned protesters not to stand still as this was in contravention of lockdown regulations. When the protesters did not comply, some were arrested and led away.

An argument between police officers and a cyclist ended with the cyclist fleeing, with cops in hot pursuit.

Last week a "surfer rebellion" in nearby Kommetjie ended with several surfers collared by law-enforcement officials waiting on the shore.

