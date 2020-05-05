Cops not so stoked as beached surfers launch waves of protest

Police broke up a peaceful protest by surfers on a beach in Muizenberg, Cape Town, on Tuesday, arresting protesters and even chasing a man on a bicycle - but he got away.

Surfers held their boards at their sides and stood on the beachfront promenade 2m apart. Some used their boards as placards with messages scrawled on the underside, while others spoke to journalists about their frustrations.

Veteran surfer Sandy Hoffman, wearing her wetsuit, said surfing was healthy exercise that should be promoted in the context of a global pandemic that preyed on people with ailing immune systems.

“I am over 60 and obviously want to work on my immunity. This is flu. It is likely you will get flu," she said.