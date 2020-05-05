Covid-19 infection rate up to one in 1,000 in two areas of Cape Town

One person in every 1,000 has now been confirmed with Covid-19 in two of Cape Town's eight health subdistricts.

In Tygerberg, which includes Bellville and densely populated suburbs such as Delft, Belhar, Elsies River and Bonteheuwel, the 667 cases reported on Tuesday mean the per capita infection rate is 101 per 100,000.

In Khayelitsha, which has 474 infections, the per capita rate is 118 per 100,000. But the rate at which the infection is spreading is higher in Tygerberg.

In the past week, infections there have tripled, while in the past fortnight they have grown by 617%. In Khayelitsha, the equivalent increases are 104% and 607%.