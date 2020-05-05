Durban man plans cake for cops after being saved from kidnap ordeal

"His family opened a kidnapping case at the Ntuzuma police station. However, it was the intervention of metro police officers who worked together with his family to arrest one assailant during a ransom exchange."

The man said the officers' "quick thinking and immediate action" saved his life.

"During the ordeal the kidnappers were arguing among themselves whether to release me or kill me for body parts. I didn’t know if I was going to live or die," he said.

"The moment the metro police officers rescued me, I was so grateful. My sincere appreciation goes out to these officers and the metro police management, as well as the municipality. You are the best. I am touched beyond words to express my gratitude towards each officer who was involved."

The man said he plans to hand over a cake emblazoned with the police logo to those who saved his life. "It’s not much, but I want to show the officers how grateful I am," he said.

The metro police officers involved in the rescue were from the rapid response unit, the freeway patrol unit and Albert Park.

Metro police head Steve Middleton said: "It is indeed an honour to have members of this professional calibre. I have conveyed the victim’s sincerest thanks and words he has shared to the officers involved."