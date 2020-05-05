Facebook to invest over R7.2m in African newsrooms during Covid-19 pandemic

Facebook is doing its share to support newsrooms in SA and across the continent during these unprecedented times.

The popular social network, under its journalism project, announced on Monday that it was investing $390,000 (about R7.2m) to support the country's newsroom during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of these funds, Facebook will work with the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ), a non-profit organisation that will provide $140,000 (R2.6m) to South African publishers.

An additional $250,000 (R4.6m) will go to a video training programme for 10,000 journalists across the continent covering Covid-19 through video reporting.