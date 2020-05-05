Feeling overwhelmed? That's OK, it's quite normal, says psychologist

The gradual easing of lockdown restrictions combined with the invisible and ever-present threat of the coronavirus is causing a lingering sense of uncertainty for many South Africans.

An expert said this is a normal reaction during a pandemic.

Rucksana Christian, clinical psychologist at Health Squared, said the response to the threat has left the country in a pre-traumatic state characterised by uncertainty, fear, helplessness and a sense of diminished control.