South Africa

Girl, 15, raped over period of several months

05 May 2020 - 07:24 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a young girl from Klerksdorp, in the North West over a period of several months.

Police Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the 15-year-old girl from Hartbeesfontein was allegedly raped between April and August 2019.

Mokgwabone said the matter was only reported to police on April 30 of this year.

The man handed himself over to police on Monday. He is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

