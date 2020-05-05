High court dismisses challenge to June 1 school reopening

The basic education department has welcomed a Limpopo high court order dismissing a challenge to the planned opening of schools on June 1.

The Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training challenged minister Angie Motshekga's decision to reopen schools next month.

Tebeila approached the court on an urgent basis, asking it to set aside the minister's decision and to stop the department from implementing the recovery plan for schools in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Judge Gerrit Muller dismissed the case this afternoon [Tuesday], saying that Limpopo high court had no jurisdiction over the matter," said the department in a statement.