In chance meeting, woodseller struggling to survive meets benefactor BI Phakathi

The plight of a Diepsloot man struggling to earn an income, especially during the lockdown, has been highlighted in a video shared by SA’s “faceless” good Samaritan, BI Phakathi.

Phakathi, whose Facebook page is widely followed, bumped into the man walking on a highway while carrying a stack of wood on his head.

The wood collector identified himself as KB.

The anonymous benefactor documented their meeting on camera.

While unsure who Phakathi was, the man nervously answered questions put to him, saying he had collected wood in the veld.

He had walked a long distance to collect it, and was making the trek back to the township with the hope he would make a small income by selling it.

“All of these will be R15,” KB told Phakathi. “As long as I can go to bed with something in my stomach.”

The man said things were bad but instead of “doing crime in the township”, he had decided to try something else.