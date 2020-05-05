IN PICTURES | NPO Moms Who Care feeds hungry Hanover Park residents

As more and more South Africans battle hunger and starvation during the Covid-19 lockdown, one Cape Town non-profit organisation is making a difference in the lives of hungry Hanover Park residents.

Moms Who Care has been feeding up to 800 residents in the Cape Flats community since the lockdown started — mostly out of their pockets.

Hanover Park had been plagued by gangsterism, drugs and unemployment for a long time and is now facing a hunger crisis since the lockdown started.

SA has been in lockdown for 40 days now — with the country having moved from level 5 to level 4 on May 1.