Julius Malema on his beloved grandmother: 'I'm still trying to learn how to swim in this pool of pain'

05 May 2020 - 06:35 By Jessica Levitt
EFF leader Julius Malema has opened up about the pain of losing his grandmother.
Image: ALON SKUY

It's been one year since the death of his beloved grandmother, Sarah, and now EFF leader Julius Malema has described the pain of losing someone so close to his heart, explaining that at times he still feels overwhelmed.

At her funeral in 2019, Malema described Sarah as a “tough” woman who fought for her family.

He said she always looked out for her family, despite having little resources.

Posting a picture of his granny, Malema opened up about his pain over the past year, saying “nothing will ever ease it and it will always be there.”

“It was on this day last year when my wife delivered the most devastating news. It was like I was having a bad dream. Since then, some days have been better than others but at times I get extremely overwhelmed.”

