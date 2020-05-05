Powerless Joburgers can't work from home, City Power blames cable theft

Residents in some parts of Johannesburg have expressed frustration about constant power outages since Monday.

On social media platforms, City Power attributed the outages to cable theft.

The cuts affected businesses and people working from home, and meant pupils were unable to attend online classes. Affected areas include Soweto, Northriding, Roodepoort, Cleveland, Houtkoppen and Alexandra.

One resident, Shelley Pembroke, said the outages had cost her dearly.

“For people who are still lucky to have jobs, we want to put in effort as much as we can, but it’s impossible.”

Pembroke said the outages affected the number of hours she is required to work daily.

“A lot of the work I do is online. If there’s no electricity, it makes me useless.”

After five hours without power on Monday, she said the day was wasted.