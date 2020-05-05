'Sassa is betraying our elders': Mzansi responds to grant delays

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the department of social development have come under fire after technical glitches with its payment systems saw thousands of beneficiaries in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal return to their homes empty-handed, despite standing in long lines since the early hours of the morning, eNCA reported on Monday.

Some reportedly fainted while waiting for the payments.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said beneficiaries must make use of different paypoints to access their grants.

"There are multiple channels of payments where people can have access to their grants. They do not have to use one available method. People could have gone to the post office. These multiple channels are to ensure that people avoid flocking to one area at the same time," he said.