South Africa

'Sassa is betraying our elders': Mzansi responds to grant delays

05 May 2020 - 05:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sassa was expected to pay the elderly and people living with disabilities on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the department of social development have come under fire after technical glitches with its payment systems saw thousands of beneficiaries in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal return to their homes empty-handed, despite standing in long lines since the early hours of the morning, eNCA reported on Monday. 

Some reportedly fainted while waiting for the payments.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said beneficiaries must make use of different paypoints to access their grants.

"There are multiple channels of payments where people can have access to their grants. They do not have to use one available method. People could have gone to the post office. These multiple channels are to ensure that people avoid flocking to one area at the same time," he said.

Sassa was expected to pay out grants for the elderly and those with disabilities on Monday, as per the new government multibillion-rand Covid-19 fund, which states that other beneficiaries will now receive their grants on the sixth of every month, TimesLIVE reported on Sunday.

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela said she was worried about whether the system would operate at capacity for the Covid-19 grants, saying it had crashed after paying 100,000 people during its soft launch over the weekend. 

South Africans took to social media to voice their concerns. Here's a glimpse at their views.

