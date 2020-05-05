South Africa

Sassa says payment 'glitch' resolved and grants paid out

05 May 2020 - 17:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Sassa KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that a glitch that affected the payment of social grants to beneficiaries has been resolved and funds have been released.
Image: POWER987 News via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed the payment system glitch which affected old age and disability grant beneficiaries has been resolved.

The agency said funds were released to beneficiaries’ accounts on Monday.

“Today, May 5 2020, Sassa officials have been deployed to monitor various pay points in the region and have confirmed payments are progressing smoothly without major challenges,” the agency said.

It said the payment file for all grants scheduled for Wednesday had been verified with no discrepancies.

“Sassa wishes to apologise to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused by this. For further enquiries, affected beneficiaries are encouraged to call the Sassa customer care numbers 033 846 3400 or 0800 601011.”

