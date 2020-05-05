South Africans missing their nicotine fix are investigating how to smoke tea

Forget mampoer and pineapple beer, South Africans are now asking Google how to make their own cigarettes as government continues to outlaw the sale of tobacco products during level 4 of the lockdown.

Government's about-turn on the sale of cigarettes last week has seen some desperate smokers turn to the internet to search for methods how to make their own cigarettes. This includes the use of ingredients like tea leaves.

Levels of interest in concocting homemade cigarettes began on March 27, the start of the lockdown in SA. Google's data shows the most recent spike in interest happened on April 29. Most interest has come from the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

​Smokers have taken to social media platforms to lament about their plight and share ideas for alternative cigarette fixes, mainly with tea.

One smoker posted "teas you can smoke" on Facebook.

"Smoking Earl Grey tea is smooth but heavy. You can compare it to pipe tobacco. Smoking green tea gives you mild relaxation and, thanks to caffeine, works as a mild pain reliever," the posts reads.

"Black tea smoking is more tobacco-like as it is a bit harsh."