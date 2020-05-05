State concerned as jobless people flood centres to collect R350 grant

Labour centres across the country have experienced large numbers of visitors as desperate citizens try to collect the R350 a month social grant earmarked for unemployed people.

The employment and labour department expressed concern about the crowds gathering in defiance of the regulations regarding social distancing.

The grant forms part of the R500bn in economic and social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department said: “Social grants are a purview of the department of social development and not the department of employment and labour. The latter is only responsible for, among other things, the payment of unemployment insurance and for occupational injuries and diseases.”