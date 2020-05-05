Student union rejects 'two-tier' plan to save the academic year

The union does, however, recognise that the measures set out by the department have come about during a time when the country and /university systems come to grips with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is our firm view, as a union, that we do not let anxiety and fear over losing a term dictate the strategies to navigate through this critical moment.”

The union said the minister’s briefing had neglected to address plans and measures for students who fall within “peripheral groups”, such as the "missing middle" category of students and international students.

“In their neglect, they have allowed the very issue of inequality that students went to the streets for during #FeesMustFall to rear its ugly head again,” read the statement.