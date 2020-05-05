'System glitch' sends scores of Sassa beneficiaries home empty-handed

Scores of social grant beneficiaries in Pietermaritzburg returned home on Monday without receiving their old age pension grant at the post office and from bank ATMs.

GroundUp reported that beneficiaries who collect their pension from the Pietermaritzburg post office in Langalibalele Street went home empty-handed after spending most of morning and afternoon in snaking queues outside the building.

Until October, all social grants beneficiaries, except those who get child support grants, will receive an extra R250 per month.

In a statement, South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) communication and marketing director Sandy Godlwana noted that some payments which were meant to start today would be delayed “due to a system glitch”.

Godlwana said Sassa identified and resolved the glitch but the implication was that funds would only be released at 3pm on Monday. This means the money can only be accessed on Tuesday.