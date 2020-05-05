The good, the bad and the lonely: Life in hotel quarantine for South Africans returning from overseas

Kgomotso said their nightmare began when they landed at OR Tambo International Airport on March 24 and were informed that all of them had to be quarantined before being allowed home.

“Some were frustrated by this and really complained. The airport did not release our luggage so we spent quite a while there with police and nurses about us. They said they had booked a hotel for us and that there were buses outside waiting to take us to quarantine. There were three Iveco buses and we split into them. But when we got to the first hotel, we were told that there was no booking for us and we were sent back to the airport,” she said.

Once their buses returned to the airport, entry into it had been closed and it took some negotiation for officials to finally open the airport to them again.

“When we got inside, we found out that not everyone had gotten into the Iveco buses and some people had left and gone home because their luggage was released,” Kgomotso said.

“Officials could not tell us how these people were allowed to leave.”

Hours after landing, the rest of them were allowed to collect their luggage which had reportedly been strewn on the ground.