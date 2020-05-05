South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Constitutional Court opens hearing into Collins Khosa's death

05 May 2020 - 15:15 By TimesLIVE

Court proceedings into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa are under way in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Khosa is said to have been gunned down in April by soldiers deployed for the lockdown.

Khosa's family have demanded financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock and psychological assistance. 

They are applying to the Constitutional Court, citing several state entities and seeking the immediate dismissal of the soldiers.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Tuesday, attorney Wikus Steyl said the application was for protection and prevention of further abuse and misconduct by soldiers.

“The situation has become so dire that we must approach the apex court, and that court must intervene in government decisions,” said Steyl. “If the soldiers who were involved in Mr Khosa’s killing are not disarmed and removed, who knows what they will do tonight or tomorrow? Another person can be killed in an instant.”

IN QUOTES | Chilling testimony on Collins Khosa's death - 'He was choked & slammed against the wall'

Khosa died on April 10
