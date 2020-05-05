WATCH LIVE | Constitutional Court opens hearing into Collins Khosa's death

Khosa's family have demanded financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock and psychological assistance.

They are applying to the Constitutional Court, citing several state entities and seeking the immediate dismissal of the soldiers.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Tuesday, attorney Wikus Steyl said the application was for protection and prevention of further abuse and misconduct by soldiers.

“The situation has become so dire that we must approach the apex court, and that court must intervene in government decisions,” said Steyl. “If the soldiers who were involved in Mr Khosa’s killing are not disarmed and removed, who knows what they will do tonight or tomorrow? Another person can be killed in an instant.”