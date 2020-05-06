150,000 requests to FNB, WesBank as South Africans struggle in lockdown

Payment breaks on more than 500,000 loans have been agreed to by FNB and WesBank for customers whose finances have been affected by the lockdown.

The payment breaks on credit agreements over three months are for nearly 150,000 individual and business customers since April 1, the institutions said on Wednesday.

The relief includes payment breaks and/or credit insurance assistance of more than R4.3bn.

The CEO of car financer WesBank, Chris de Kock, said: “We have received a significant uptake from our customers on our Covid-19 payment relief options to dull the affect of the crisis.

“We have provided relief to customers' instalments to the value of R951m. Qualifying customers have either been granted a moratorium and a contract extension or if they bank with FNB, a payment break through the bank’s Covid-19 application process.”