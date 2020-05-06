British American Tobacco pauses court battle over cigarette ban

British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) has decided to hold back on challenging the government in court for extending the ban on cigarette sales despite easing other lockdown regulations.

After initially announcing that cigarettes would be on sale during level 4 of the coronavirus lockdown, the government backtracked several days later.

Batsa said on Wednesday that it was no longer taking its fight to court after receiving a response from the government to its formal letter seeking answers on April 30.

Instead, the company said “at this stage” it was willing to work with the government to find solutions rather than pursue legal action.